Doumbè vs Baki: “I know I’m going to put it out”, info from the PFL fight of the year

Tonight, Cédric Doumbè and Baki face off at the Accor Arena in the PFL fight of the year. Opposition of styles between two fighters who should offer a real spectacle in the cage.

“This is the most anticipated fight in the history of MMA in France”, Cédric Doumbé’s manager, David Foucher set the scene for this PFL evening, concluded with a clash between Cédric Doumbè and Baysangur Chamsoudinov known as “Baki” . On one side, we find a pro American trashtalk striker who disposed of eJordan Zebo in nine seconds during his previous stint in the cage. On the other side, Baki, a world MMA hopeful. Nine victories in nine fights for the wrestling specialist. A clash of styles for experienced combat sport spectators. During the long-awaited clash, stars could be present such as Kylian Mbappé and other players from Paris Saint-Germain or even Vincent Cassel. World MMA star Khamzat Chimaev is announced in Baki's corner during the evening.

A specialist in trashtalk to get into the heads of his opponents, Cédric Doumbè did not miss his interventions before his fight. The 31-year-old striker simulated booking a room at the hospital for his opponent, while creating a (fake) ambulance for his opponent. Destabilization operations which do not seem to have bothered the opposing wrestler. During the press conference, Doumbè even took the liberty of offering a pair of glasses to his competitor to check "blind spots", a phrase he is used to pronouncing. Faithful to his line of conduct since the beginning of his preparation, Baysangur Chamsoudinov prepared this fight with great involvement where he followed training camps with Khamzat Chimaev, in particular or Endy Semeleer, fighter from Glory (another MMA league) .

If many specialists place Cédric Doumbè the favorite of the fight, Baki should have his say, in the event of a fierce fight on the ground, a specialty for the Frenchman of Chechen origin. Advised and trained by Fernand Lopez (coach of Ciryl Gane, Jordan Zebo in particular), Baysangur Chamsoudinov is not only good at wrestling or grappling. He has already shown himself to be strong in the past in striking. On the Doumbé side, all combat sports fans, his striking is one of his real strengths. But he worked enormously on his wrestling in order to be able to compete, as Mehdi Otmane, his trainer, declared in an interview given to La Sueur. He explained that he takes the fight seriously: "Baki is a big customer. I take him very seriously. I like Baki, I watched his fights and I will continue to watch them afterwards. This is the biggest test for Cedric." Before giving Cédric Doumbè the winner: "We worked seriously because we respect Baki. I really think that Cédric will finalize the fight standing before the end. It's really very hard to approach him, and very hard to bring him to the ground".

PFL Paris 2 takes over the Accor Arena in Paris (France) this evening. The evening will begin around 5:30 p.m. with the preliminary card. The main card should start at around 8:30 p.m. The long-awaited clash between Baki and Cédric Doumbé will be followed at 10:30 p.m., depending on the progress of the previous fights.

Holder of the TV rights to PFL Paris 2, DAZN will broadcast the preliminary and main cards of the event this evening. The channel is accessible on MyCanal, depending on your subscriptions.

If you want to watch the PFL Paris 2 fight between Cédric Doumbé and Baysangur Chamsoudiv known as “Baki” on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the DAZN website.