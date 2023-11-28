Don't go to Action just any time, this is the perfect day to get the best promotions

Employees and store regulars agree on the day to choose to get good deals at the hard-discounter.

The prices are already more than attractive, but it is possible to get even better deals there. Action has established itself in France as THE benchmark for low-cost stores, for hygiene and cleaning products as well as decoration, clothing and toys. With its unbeatable prices, the Dutch brand has become favored by consumers, overtaking competitors such as Gifi or Foir'Fouille.

But who says notoriety and attractiveness necessarily means affluence. Therefore, choosing your day to visit one of the Action stores should not be neglected. According to an employee interviewed by Capital, as well as several recommendations from regulars and/or employees of the brand on social networks, it is better to go to Action on Wednesdays. It is in fact in the middle of the week that the promotions are displayed. The ideal opportunity to get good deals without breaking the bank.

But it’s best to be early! Wednesday is indeed synonymous with heavy traffic during the day. By coming as soon as it opens (or almost), it will be possible to browse more leisurely the various reductions which have just been introduced. Especially since if the promotions last until the following Tuesday, stocks are sold out quickly. To avoid wasting time scanning the shelves one by one or missing out on a great reduction, it is recommended to go through the catalog (available online in particular) before going to the store.

In 2012, Action opened its first store in France in Courrières. Their expansion is rapid: ten stores at the end of 2013 and 300 in 2017. In 2016, the first French distribution center was created in Moissy-Cramayel, followed by three others until 2020. At the start of 2019, France had 443 Action stores, the largest number per country. A 5th distribution center is planned for 2022 in Ensuès-la-Redonne. In May 2021, the 600th French store opens in Paris. At the end of 2021, 651 stores existed in France. In 2022, in addition to the opening of 80 new stores, Action plans the eco-responsible renovation of its old establishments. They are approaching 700 points of sale since the beginning of the year.