Does the time change cause more road deaths with winter time?

The controversy over the time change regularly moves into the field of road safety. Can adjusting brightness and sleep time have an influence on road accidents?

In this year 2023, among the complaints often put forward against the time change, there is one which is particularly debated: that of the number of road accidents. As we return to winter time this Sunday, October 29, will we see an increase in deaths on the roads? This is what the most virulent critics of the time change argue. By setting our watches back one hour, we would indeed have an influence on the amount of sunshine. The sun will rise earlier in the morning, favoring confrontation with ice or fog. It will also set earlier in the evening, reducing visibility when drivers are most tired.

Because a second argument speaks against the time change: the fatigue that the latter would cause. Despite gaining an hour of sleep in winter, the time change would disrupt our biological clock. According to some chrono-biologists, the human body is like a machine that needs precise adjustments. Bedtimes and getting up times as well as meal times are part of these settings. And the time change would modify them considerably, causing a harmful “chrono-break”. Tired, less concentrated, motorists would therefore also be more dangerous.

The month of October is particularly rich in road accidents, but this is also the case for the summer months and December, periods of major travel and sometimes difficult weather conditions. It's even official: the transition to winter time causes an increase in pedestrian accidents each year (but also cyclists and scooter users), because of the drop in light during peak hours (mornings and evenings). ). Result: Pedestrian road fatalities peak in fall/winter. According to Road Safety, “the number of pedestrian accidents increases by 50% during the first weeks following the time change”.

Thus, on its website, Road Safety lists not only advice for pedestrians, but also for motorists. The former are invited to remain visible by wearing light colors or a reflective accessory. For children, also prefer light-colored clothing and school bags equipped with retro-reflective strips. It is more than ever advisable to use pedestrian crossings and with complete caution. Although the pedestrian has priority, he must nevertheless remain vigilant when crossing, particularly in the dark. It is also advisable to walk on the left side of the road in order to clearly see the vehicles arriving in front.

Motorists, for their part, must slow down a little more when approaching a pedestrian crossing. This recommendation is especially valid in the dark, after the time change. Road Safety specifies: “You must be able to stop before crossing, as pedestrians are likely to emerge.” It is also necessary to respect the priority of pedestrians and anticipate giving way to the pedestrian who is crossing or who is about to cross. The time change should encourage you to drive around with your windows dry and defogged, and to remain distant by staying at least one meter away from the sidewalks for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.