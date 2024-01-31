Does the motion of censure against Attal have a chance of being voted on?

After his general policy speech Tuesday in the National Assembly, Gabriel Attal will be faced with his very first motion of censure next Monday. However, the Prime Minister should not have too much to worry about.

Cornered on all sides for ten days and the start of the farmers' crisis, the new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, who will face the anger of teachers this Thursday, February 1, can at least reassure himself on one point: the motion censorship tabled by the left, even before its general policy speech delivered Tuesday before the National Assembly, has almost no chance of being adopted.

La France insoumise, the Socialist Party, Europe Ecology-The Greens and the Communist Party jointly tabled the said motion with the aim of contesting the absence of a vote of confidence requested by the government. A choice which is primarily due to the relative majority of the presidential camp in the hemicycle of the Bourbon Palace. A choice that Élisabeth Borne also made a few months ago in 2022, upon her arrival at Matignon, and which had already led to a motion of “no confidence”. This was not adopted.

The same scenario is therefore looming as deputies are invited to debate this motion of censure Monday evening, from 9:30 p.m. If the approximately 150 left-wing deputies criticize a lack of "clear political objective" and denounce a "captain [of] a boat adrift", the threshold of 289 votes necessary to adopt the motion of censure seems difficult to reach. The Republicans as well as the National Rally have already expressed their reluctance to vote for it, even though LR regularly threatens the presidential camp to table its own motion of censure. However, this threat has never been carried out to date.