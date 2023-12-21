Does François Bayrou see himself at Matignon? The former minister wants “a new start”

Asked about the resignation of the Minister of Health after the psychodrama caused by the immigration law, François Bayrou appeared to plead Thursday, on Sud Radio, in favor of a change of Prime Minister.

“For the government, I think we need a new start,” declared François Bayrou this Thursday, December 21, 2023 at the microphone of Sud Radio when he was questioned about the resignation of Aurélien Rousseau, Minister of Health, and on the possible imminent departure of other ministers from the left wing of the government and in opposition to the adoption of the toughened version of the immigration law. An altogether subtle way of pleading for a change of leadership at Matignon.

A position of Prime Minister that he himself has greatly coveted in the past, without success. At least, until today? Last June, guest of the Grand Jury of RTL - Le Figaro - LCI, the president of MoDem did not hide it. “I would have liked to take on this role,” he confided, before recognizing, lucidly, that his affairs at the European Parliament had since put him behind the race: “I would have loved to do that. I am quite concerned by the situation in the country. I would have liked to take on this role, this mission and this responsibility. But I am out of the game."

And for good reason, from October 16 to November 22, 2023, François Bayrou was on trial in the case of the assistants of MoDem European deputies. Alongside 10 other people, the mayor of Pau is being prosecuted for having used European funds to hire parliamentary assistants who in reality worked more for the party than for their MEPs. The facts allegedly took place between 2009 and 2014. Once the trial was over, the judgment was reserved until February 5, 2024, which leaves little room for the president of MoDem to hope to emerge from this affair with his head held high and embark on a new post in Matignon.