Do your pillows have yellow stains? Here's how to wash them properly with ingredients we all have at home

With perspiration, yellow marks appear on your pillows. it is important to wash them to avoid the development of bacteria.

Yellowed pillows are often the result of the buildup of sweat, body oils, and other impurities over time. Delaying washing pillows can lead to bacteria growth and even mold if they are not thoroughly cleaned. While washing your yellowed pillows may seem like a difficult or impossible task, there are easy techniques with ingredients that are easily found in our homes.

With a few natural ingredients and some handy tips, you can get your pillows looking fresh and clean again. This is the case, for example, with lime. The trick is simple: squeeze two limes on the yellow stains before washing them thoroughly in the machine at 90 degrees. The acidity of the lemon will help whiten your pillow. All you need to do is gently rub the lemon juice onto the pillow stains. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then put it in the washing machine. Good to know, you can also rub lime juice on the yellow stains on your mattress.

If you don't have limes, substitute white vinegar. When you machine wash your pillows, add three cups of white vinegar to get a fresh, stain-free finish. The acidity of white vinegar can help remove yellow stains. White vinegar and lime are inexpensive ways to remove these unsightly stains easily.

Other tips will help you avoid having completely yellowed pillows and having to change them too often:

With these tips, you can effectively clean your yellowed pillows while using natural ingredients. This process can be repeated every month to maintain the freshness of your pillows, and thus avoid having to take them to the dry cleaner or change them too often. Taking care of your pillows is essential to prevent the development of bacteria and dust mites.