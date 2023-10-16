Do your glasses still have white marks after coming out of the dishwasher? The problem is very easy to fix

White marks on lenses can come from several problems.

Having a dishwasher is very practical to escape the chore of washing dishes, but what could be more annoying than finding your glasses with white marks at the end of washing? Very often, we blame this on the limestone contained in the water, but it is not the only one responsible. For each of these problems, there is a solution. The first question is what type of white marks are you dealing with:

To summarize, this can come from a poor setting of your appliance, the water temperature, an incorrect dosage of washing products or even too aggressive dishwasher tablets. After inspecting your traces, it may be worth measuring the hardness level of your water to know whether or not you need to install a water softener. This is very simple to do. You can contact your town hall, or even test it yourself with strips that you buy in your household appliances or DIY store. How to use these strips?

If the result reveals that the water is hard, you can install a water softener. Once the water has softened, you will be able to make some adjustments on your device (salt compartment, temperature, type of tablets, etc.) to avoid the appearance of white marks. If you follow these tips carefully, you will no longer see white marks, and your glasses will be shiny again when they come out of the dishwasher.