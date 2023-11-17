Do you know the 30 centimeter rule? It can really improve the Wi-Fi in your home

The 30-centimeter rule is one of the methods used to improve the range of your home Wi-Fi network. It is very simple to set up.

These days, it's common to have multiple devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network. Some people have a cell phone and a TV, but may also have laptops, smart speakers, vacuum cleaners, tablets, TV-connected devices, and more. And, of course, all of these devices are competing to use your Wi-Fi.

There are several ways to organize these devices in order to achieve a stable connection. But these settings are often complicated and even when you apply them, the Wi-Fi is still poor. For what ? Because there are devices that can take up too much space on the network. To avoid this, there is the 30 centimeter rule, which states that connected devices must be at a minimum distance of 30 centimeters from your Internet box.

In other words, you should never leave one of your devices connected to Wi-Fi right next to the Internet box. When you have a device connected to the router, it appropriates the signal strength. By copying and hogging the signal, this Wi-Fi connected device near the router will cause the signal to be distributed less evenly and poorly, creating interference and affecting the speed of other devices.

Here, what needs to be taken into account is that 30 centimeters is a minimum distance, and it is advisable to keep the device further away to avoid further interference. There are even devices like smart TVs where a distance of 1.5 to 1.8 meters is recommended.

In addition to this, remember that it is crucial to choose the location of your Internet box wisely. Avoid placing it near thick or metal walls, as these structures can block or weaken signals. Basements and attics are not ideal either, as they can limit signal range in other parts of the house. Electronic devices like microwaves, cordless phones, and baby monitors can interfere with the Wi-Fi signal, so it's best not to place the router next to these devices. Additionally, the router should not be hidden behind furniture or other bulky objects that can obstruct the signal. For optimal coverage, a central location is recommended, especially if your home has multiple floors. Reflective materials such as mirrors and metal surfaces can reflect Wi-Fi waves, creating dead zones, so it is best to avoid these areas.