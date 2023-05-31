Djokovic - Fucsovics: time, channel... How to follow the match live?

For his second round, Novak Djokovic was scheduled for a night session. He will face the Hungarian Márton Fucsovics.

Novak Djokovic is alongside Carlos Alcaraz, the big favorite of this Roland-Garros. Today, he will play his match with the objective of qualifying for the third round. On the Philippe-Chatrier court, his opponent in the 2nd round will be Marton Fucsovics. The Hungarian beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier two days ago who was incidentally one of "Nole's" former training partners. The Serb has already crossed paths with his future opponent 4 times. He has never managed to beat the world number 3 even if he has already taken sets from the native of Belgrade. It will be their first duel on clay.

Novak Djokovic has great ambitions for this Roland-Garros 2023. The absence of Rafael Nadal is a very important element when we know the difficulties that the Serb had against the Mallorcan in the past who won 14 times at Porte from Auteuil. He is aiming for a third Coupe des Mousquetaires here and if he succeeds, he would then be the only one to have won at least three Grand Slams. Even better, he would be the only player to win 23 Grand Slams, surpassing his eternal rival Rafael Nadal.

The world number 3 match will not start until 8:15 p.m. The Roland-Garros tournament has also planned a show before each night session. This is new in 2023.

The Roland-Garros night sessions are only broadcast by Amazon Prime, which owns the rights to these matches.