Disturbing disappearance in Marseille: what we know about Gina, 14, actively sought

An investigation was opened on Friday, December 29, following the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl in Marseille.

After the worrying disappearance of a teenage girl in Marseille on Friday December 22, the prosecution announced the opening of an investigation on Friday December 29. Aged 14, Gina left the family home, accompanied by her boyfriend, towards Bobigny in Seine-Saint-Denis according to her parents who reported her disappearance. A friend of the girl confirmed that she had taken a train to go to the Pablo-Picasso estate in Bobigny with her boyfriend. On BFMTV, the teenager's father explained that he was wary of his daughter's relationships, particularly her 17-year-old boyfriend. “I surprised him with this boy, at the window, at 2 a.m.,” he explains on the channel’s microphone, Saturday, December 30.

"I punished her with telephone calls. I told her 'after Christmas, you'll go to your uncle's for a bit or otherwise, if you continue to do stupid things, you'll go to a shelter', but it was to scare her ", confides Gina's father. The day she disappeared, he found a letter in his daughter's room addressed to him: "I don't want to go to uncle's house or to a shelter, I won't cause you any more problems, I'm leaving." The Marseille public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into a "disturbing disappearance". She was entrusted to the South police station and the Bouches-du-Rhône departmental security.