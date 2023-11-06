Disturbing disappearance in Haute-Garonne: a call for witnesses launched to find a 25-year-old young woman

Luz Lavergne, 25, has not given any sign of life since Monday November 6, 2023. The young woman who lives in L'Union, in Haute-Garonne, is subject to anxiety attacks.

The Haute-Garonne gendarmerie broadcast a call for witnesses this Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Law enforcement is trying to track down Luz Lavergne, a 25-year-old woman. The one who lives in L'Union with her parents was last seen on Monday November 6, 2023 in the morning. While the young woman is subject to anxiety attacks, her disappearance is considered worrying by the gendarmerie who invite anyone with information enabling the location of Luz Lavergne to immediately contact 17.

According to the call for witnesses, the twenty-year-old left the family home, located in the town of L'Union (north-east of Toulouse), in the middle of the morning on Monday. She was in her car, a Dacia Duster registered CS-788-YT. The vehicle would have been spotted for the last time by the police at the gate of the A61 motorway in Narbonne, around 12:30 p.m. that same day.

Luz Lavergne is described as 1.64 meters tall and weighing 47 kg. Of slim build, European type, she has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. The call for witnesses, however, does not give details on the clothes worn by the young woman on the day of her disappearance, specifying only that the black t-shirt and the dark gray jacket in the photo which accompanies the call are not those that were worn by the young woman on the day of her disappearance.