Discover the HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G with €100 off and free headphones!

Immerse yourself in the world of HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G, a revolutionary smartphone with incredible battery life and a robust display, now available with an attractive offer on the HiHonor Store!

The new HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G is finally available for pre-order from the HiHonor store! And that's not all. For any pre-order of the smartphone from January 10 to 24 (inclusive), HiHonor is offering you for the occasion:

The pack with the HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G and the HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 headphones is therefore available for only €299.90 instead of €449.80.

This is a unique opportunity to discover this smartphone which is already getting a lot of attention, and for good reason: it promises ultra-long battery life and an exceptional screen that resists everything, or almost everything!

Also take advantage of other promotional codes from HiHonor, valid until January 31 (inclusive) and cannot be combined:

First major advantage that we know about the HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G: its autonomy. Featuring a 5300mAh battery, this smartphone is indeed built to last. Its capacity allows for extended use, providing up to 2 days of battery life on a single charge! It also allows you to watch up to 17 hours of video on YouTube, 20 hours of content on Instagram or even 19 hours of videos on TikTok. Its battery is also Gold certified by the DXOMARK laboratory.

Additionally, the battery's durability is enhanced with advanced technology ensuring over 80% of its capacity even after 1000 charging cycles. This means that the phone will maintain efficient battery performance over the long term, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

The HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G’s screen is also a true technological feat. It features a 1.5K screen, offering exceptional resolution that ensures clear and sharp images. The screen is designed to deliver vivid colors, high contrast and smoothness (120Hz) improving the viewing experience for movies, games and browsing. It also offers 3 modes - Eye Comfort, eBook mode and Dark Mode - as well as 4 technologies:

To these 4 technologies, the HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G adds TUV Rheinland certification. It thus promises to minimize eye fatigue and provides a comfortable viewing experience, even during prolonged use.

Finally, it's difficult to talk about the smartphone without mentioning the robustness of its screen! Built to withstand everyday challenges, this screen is reinforced with high-quality materials that ensure increased durability. Exceptional feat of arms: it was tested by the Swiss SGS Institute which gave it 5 stars after dropping it several times from 1.50 m on 10 angles. This superior strength makes it less susceptible to scratches and accidental damage, ensuring increased longevity and reliability for users.

The HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G is not just a smartphone: it is positioned as a life companion, combining cutting-edge technology and elegant design. With its long-lasting battery and its almost indestructible screen, it will accompany you on all your adventures. So take advantage of this limited offer to embrace the future with the HONOR Magic6 Lite 5G!