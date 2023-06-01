Discover the FPS with hyper realistic graphics that will revolutionize its genre

First introduced in April 2023, Unrecord has captured the attention of the public with its unique style and impressive graphics. Check it out below.

Of all the genres of games, there is one that will always fascinate a major part of the audience: the first-person shooter. These FPS, as they are more commonly known (for First-person shooter), have been pushing realism for over twenty-five years to immerse players in larger-than-life situations, relying on a first-person view that literally places you in the skin of your character.

Whether it's more arcade games like Call of Duty, or hyper realistic simulations like Escape From Tarkov or DayZ, the proposals made to the public are numerous, but none has ever had the originality of the new creation of the DRAMA studio: Unrecord. The proof in video.

Presented last April for the first time, Unrecord was quickly pushed into the spotlight by its unparalleled realism. Its graphics based on the brand new Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine pushes to photorealism, creating environments more real than life in the name of total immersion. Never had such a level of detail been presented to the public, prompting some to question the veracity of this project.

But Unrecord is very real, it's just not planned for now. The game is being produced by the French studio DRAMA, a modest independent studio which signs its first major project here. The studio also mentions that this project is still in the early stages of its development, and that its members are still seeking support from publishers and investors.

But what exactly is Unrecord? Unrecord aims to immerse you in a high-intensity crime thriller, seen from the unique "bodycam" perspective of a tactical police officer. It is placed in the universe of "tactical shooters", games pushing realism to the maximum to immerse the player in situations as real as possible. In DRAMA's words, it will feature "complex dialogue, innovative gameplay mechanics, complicated moral dilemmas, and a unique shooting system."

The game will not include multiplayer to maintain very high standards of realism. It's already available as a wishlist on Steam and isn't expected until at least 2024. A release to watch at all costs, on PC only.