Disastrous poll for Oudéa-Castéra: the French very tough on the minister

In an Elabe poll carried out at the end of January for Les Échos, the new Minister of National Education finished at the bottom of the list of political figures, with 51% negative opinions.

In the streets this Thursday, February 1, 2024, teachers expressed their anger, demanding recognition, a salary increase, but also... the departure of the new Minister of National Education. Appointed on January 11, replacing Gabriel Attal then promoted to Matignon, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra immediately attracted the wrath of a good number of French people, teachers in the lead, after claiming to have put her three children in the private sector due to “lots of hours that were not seriously replaced” in the public.

The Minister's comments about the school of the Republic have since followed other controversies, such as the Parcoursup bypass system put in place by the Stanislas establishment, revealed by Mediapart, and from which the eldest son of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra to access the elite prep school of the school. It is therefore ultimately without much surprise that the Minister of National Education finished penultimate in the Elabe poll carried out by Les Échos on January 30 and 31, 2024.

According to this study, only 9% of French people, from all sides, say they have a positive image of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. On the other hand, 51% have a negative image of the new Minister of National Education. In detail, 18% lean towards a “rather negative” image and 33% for a “very negative” image. 40% of French people questioned say they have no opinion on the subject. Among left-wing and environmentalist voters, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra received 9% favorable opinions and 64% negative opinions. The ratio is 19% favorable and 46% unfavorable among voters of Emmanuel Macron, 5% positive and 60% negative among voters of Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour, and 6% favorable against 41% negative among abstainers. .