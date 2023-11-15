Disappearance of Mélodie in Marseille: video surveillance images provide information

Mélodie Mendes da Silva, a 34-year-old beautician and mother of two, has been missing since November 3. An investigation into a disturbing disappearance was opened by the Marseille prosecutor's office on November 14.

On November 3, Sabrina, the younger sister of the missing beautician, received a message from her sister with whom she had just started her own beauty institute, as she confided to Le Parisien. No member of the family has received any news since. Her companion, Pearl, was the first to report her disappearance and immediately turned it over to the police, on the very day of the disappearance, as he indicated to Le Figaro.

Her family is in shock, especially her two children aged 15 and 9, and in total incomprehension in the face of behavior that does not at all correspond to the young woman they know, despite the death of her mother in month of October.

Mélodie was last seen around 6 p.m. on November 3 when she left her home in the city's 4th arrondissement. According to La Dépêche, the last "landmark" of his cell phone was spotted in the 11th arrondissement of Marseille, avenue Emmanuel Allard. A detail which only accentuated the confusion of those close to him.

Mélodie's companion told the police that on the day of her disappearance, his partner was wearing black clothes. According to the description given on the wanted poster, the young woman is of normal build, is approximately 1m75 tall and has long, brown hair. A face that all the inhabitants of Marseille can find on the posters that his family places in every corner.

Her relatives also indicated that she would not have an identity card or bank card with her. BFMTV specifies that these elements were confirmed by the images reported by the video surveillance cameras of his building where his relatives saw him leaving the building, without a bag, dressed normally. Clearly, these images highlight that the young mother was not equipped to go far from home or for a long period of time. The investigation should continue with video surveillance images from the city.