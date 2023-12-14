Disappearance of Mélodie in Marseille: a man confesses to the murder and reveals the location of the body

More than a month after the disappearance of Mélodie, a young mother, a man was taken into police custody and confessed to her murder this Friday, December 15. It would be her lover.

Mélodie Mendez Da Silva, a young mother, had been missing since November 3. More than a month after the disappearance, a man taken into police custody this Friday, December 15, confessed to the murder. According to Le Parisien, the man was the victim's lover and admitted to having killed Mélodie with a gun. The body of the 34-year-old young woman was found on the outskirts of the Marseille metropolitan area, on the night of Thursday December 14 to Friday December 15. And more precisely about twenty kilometers east of Marseille at the Col de l'Espigoulier in the town of Gemenos (Bouches-du-Rhône), according to information from Le Parisien.

It was the man taken into custody who allegedly revealed the location of the body to the police. The suspect's partner was also taken into custody because she could also be involved in Mélodie's murder. They were both brought before an investigating judge before their indictment, indicates Le Parisien.

The beautician, a resident of Marseille, had not been heard from again after November 3. Late in the afternoon that day, she left her house located in the 4th arrondissement of Marseille. She then sends a voice message to her sister, telling her that she is out but that she can be reached at any time. When her partner comes home from work, he doesn't find her at home and is worried. “I called her. First call it rang, second call on voicemail,” he explains to BFMTV. “That she hadn’t come home was becoming worrying.” About ten days after the disappearance of the young mother, a judicial investigation into a disturbing disappearance was opened, before being reclassified as "kidnapping and sequestration" three days later.

Her disappearance, which was more than a month old, was reported by her husband three days later, the Marseille public prosecutor indicated. Since then, his family and loved ones have been putting up wanted notices in the streets of Marseille. They also organized a white march on November 18.