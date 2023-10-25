Disappearance of Émile: the man raided had argued with the child's grandfather

A few hours before the disappearance of little Émile, on July 8, 2023, the grandfather of the two and a half year old child allegedly had a violent argument with a young farmer whose home was searched last week, reveals BFM DICI.

Nearly four months after Émile's disappearance in the hamlet of Haut-Vernet, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, the mystery remains intact. What happened to Émile? Was he kidnapped? Could he have been killed in a road accident and his body hidden in the panic? While investigators are not ruling out any leads, BFM DICI revealed, on Thursday October 26, a new disturbing element in this media affair. According to his information, a violent altercation between Émile's maternal grandfather and a young farmer from the hamlet, renamed Romain by BFMDICI, took place the very morning of the disappearance of the two and a half year old toddler. However, it seems that this is the same farmer whose house was searched last week for almost two days.

Regarding the dispute between its two key protagonists in the Émile affair, a cousin of the young farmer, whom BFM DICI chose to name Marc (the first name has also been changed), reports that it was all part of work that had been carried out a few days earlier in front of his own home. Work during which Émile's grandfather, who had just returned to his summer home, judged that one of his walls had been damaged. To BFM DICI, Marc confides: “The grandfather thought that these little jobs had been done in front of his house. He yelled at my cousin early in the morning and even woke me up.” And to emphasize: "It's not the first time. He yells at everyone!" Still according to Marc, Romain did not respond to his grandfather and took refuge with his cousin.

While the trail of a road accident had for a time led investigators to inspect numerous tractors, including Romain's, his cousin is categorical: the young farmer had come on foot that day. One thing is certain, this presence of Romain in the area calls into question the testimony of his aunt, which several media outlets have echoed, who affirmed that the young man was not in the region on the day of the disappearance of Emile. Another fact which intrigues investigators according to BFM DICI, Romain telephoned his cousin that same afternoon. “He’s my cousin, I don’t see what’s wrong with what we call each other,” says Marc, who nevertheless claims to “not know” where Romain was at the end of the afternoon on the Saturday of the disappearance of 'Émile.