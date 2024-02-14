Disappearance of Lucie in the Meuse: the teenager not found for 10 days, an investigation opened

The 16-year-old left her family home in Vavincourt, in the Meuse, on Sunday February 4 in the morning. His family has not heard from him since.

Lucie Cavare, 16, has been missing for ten days. She would have left the family home, located in Vavincourt, about ten kilometers north of Bar-le-Duc (Meuse), at around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday February 4 in the morning. According to L'Est Republican, his parents noticed his disappearance when they woke up. A judicial investigation into a worrying disappearance was opened on Thursday February 8 by the Bar-le-Duc public prosecutor's office and entrusted to the Commercy research brigade, reports Actu.fr.

As early as February 4, Lucie's mother launched a call for help on the Helpful Bar-le-Duc Facebook page. “Hello, I am looking for my daughter Lucie, she left the house in Vavincourt in the morning. Anyone who has seen her or who has information, please contact me. Thank you for your help,” she explained in the description of a photo of the girl with long strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

In its call for witnesses broadcast on February 13, the Meuse gendarmerie specifies that the teenager, who will celebrate her 17th birthday next March, was wearing a black hooded down jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt with an embroidered flower on the torso, light pants and white Adidas sneakers at the time of his disappearance. The one who has braces would also have left the family home taking an Eastpak brand backpack. On the other hand, the family would have confided to BFMTV that Lucie would not have taken any money or papers when leaving. Likewise, his cell phone would have remained with his parents. On the other hand, the teenager would have taken her little brother's, without however taking the charger.

At this stage, investigators are not ruling out any leads, explains France 3 Régions, which also reports that Lucie has been included in the file of people wanted at the national level and that around twenty hearings have already been carried out . Numerous reports have also already been sent, says France 3. It must be said that a lot of posters aiming to find her have been posted everywhere in the south of the Meuse to date. Likewise, the appeal launched on social networks by his parents was widely relayed. The investigators are waiting for the first returns from their call for witnesses.

If all avenues are considered at this stage, the first elements of the investigation nevertheless seem to suggest that Lucie Cavare left the family home voluntarily. According to information from BFMTV, in addition to the fact that the teenager had run away the week before her disappearance, her parents found a note in their mailbox, apparently written by Lucie. According to the prosecution, echoed by Actu.fr, the letter was sent on February 7 and arrived in the parents' mailbox on the 8th. "Mom, it's Lucie, I'm fine and I I'm safe," it reads. If the young woman's mother claims to recognize her daughter's handwriting, the investigation continues its course.

If you have any information that could help, you can contact the gendarmerie at 06.29.75.63.97. The Bar-le-Duc police station at 03.29.79.00.17/Emergency call: 17.