Disappearance of Lina: rape complaint “was poorly handled” according to family lawyer

The mother of Lina, the 15-year-old teenager who disappeared in Alsace on September 23, and her lawyer welcome the work of investigators to find the young girl, but regret that a rape complaint filed by Lina was not better handled .

Fanny Groll hasn't heard from her daughter, Lina, since September 23. “I would like to know, to understand,” the mother told the press this Friday, February 2, in Strasbourg. The 15-year-old girl disappeared after leaving her home in Plaine (Bas-Rhin) to go to the Saint-Blaise-la-Roche station, located about three kilometers further. A judicial investigation "against But despite the significant research resources deployed, the investigation is progressing slowly, the last communications from the prosecution date back to October 2023 and no lead was ruled out or favored.

A “poorly handled” rape complaint

During this Friday's press conference, Fanny Groll's lawyer, Me Airoldi, said he regretted that since the appointment of two investigating judges, "there is nothing left in the case". He also pointed out the treatment he considers poor of a complaint for “gang rape” filed by Lina two years before her disappearance. “I do not understand the way in which this file was handled by the Salerno public prosecutor’s office,” he said before asking for “explanations” on the dismissal of the complaint. At the end of January, the Saverne public prosecutor's office announced that it had carried out a "new legal study" of the complaint. According to the daily Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, two men had admitted to the sexual relations by affirming that they were consensual relations.

However, "as soon as the investigation into Lina's worrying disappearance was opened, this information was immediately communicated and used by the investigators", assured the Saverne prosecutor, Aline Clérot, as recalled by France Info. The two young men were also exonerated in Lina's disappearance, says the media. Lina's mother, Fanny Groll, announced that she would become a civil party to allow the case to be re-examined by the Saverne public prosecutor's office. She believes that the justice system did not “protect” her daughter enough.

The lawyer nevertheless wanted to salute “the long-term work of the investigators”, “I have nothing to say about the investigation itself”. Just before the mother and her lawyer spoke, BFMTV announced that the investigations had been relaunched after a new report. Investigators are now seeking testimony about a 20-year-old man. “Can you ask your daughter if (...) she has already discussed, met a man of around 20 years old, in a playground, in September 2023”, they asked the parents of any schoolgirl by email “having at least started her school year at the Frison-Roche college” where Lina attended school.

This man was reportedly seen lurking around a playground located in Saulxures, four kilometers from the road on which Lina's phone was stuck for the last time, reveals La Dépêche. The testimony of a friend of the missing girl also refers to a man who allegedly followed them twice, eight days before Lina disappeared. “He opened the door, he stepped outside and he observed my daughter, who was on the phone. He was looking at her and she was pretending to talk until he drove away,” he said. the mother of this teenager.

This press conference is an appeal from Lina's mother and her lawyer who hope that people with "sound and concrete information" can come forward and move the investigation forward. While Fanny Groll had expressed her "frustration" at not being kept more informed of the investigation, the lawyer indicated that a "partial return" must be given by the judges to the family by mid -March.