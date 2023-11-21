Disappearance of Lina: a search and new research, a step forward in the investigation?

The Strasbourg gendarmes carried out a new search as part of the investigation into Lina's disappearance, two months after the events. Do they have a suspect in their sights?

It’s a remarkable return to the field. The gendarmes from the Strasbourg research section carried out a new search as part of the investigation into Lina's disappearance, this Wednesday, November 22. The 15-year-old girl has not given any sign of life since September 23, after disappearing on the way to the Saint-Blaise-la-Roche station, in Bas-Rhin. Almost two months to the day after his disappearance, the home of a resident living in the area where the events took place was searched, according to information from Le Parisien.

While the research and the first weeks of investigation did not allow us to identify a lead or identify a suspect, this search does not guarantee any major progress in the investigation, nor does it guarantee a tightening of the noose. around a suspect. It is above all an operation to remove doubts which requires extensive verifications by the scientific police. The “long-term” investigations announced by the Strasbourg public prosecutor are still continuing. And still no lead seems favored or ruled out on Lina's disappearance.

However, the criminal trail is gaining ground. The more time passes, the less credible the hypothesis of a runaway of the young girl described “without incident” appears. Conversely, several testimonies suggested the possible intervention of a third party, and possibly a predator. Lina had actually been seen by a witness in the passenger seat of a blue car driven by an unidentified man. And the father of a teenage girl with features similar to those of Lina had indicated that his daughter had been bothered by an individual only a few days before the young woman's disappearance.

Regarding the trail of Lina's companion, the young man was exonerated according to information from Le Parisien. His presence in Strasbourg at the time of the events was verified and his phone was not found near the place of disappearance, contrary to what certain rumors suggested. The judicial investigation for “kidnapping or confinement for more than seven days” is still in progress.