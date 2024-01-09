Disappearance of Lauren Riches in Cantal: the body of the young woman found, what is the preferred lead?

The body of a 19-year-old young woman was found this Tuesday outside a nightclub in Cantal. It corresponds to that of Lauren Riches, who disappeared during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

The body of a young woman aged 19 was found in Saint-Flour (Cantal) on Tuesday January 9, 2024, as indicated by the Aurillac public prosecutor's office to AFP. It is indeed the body of Lauren Riches, who disappeared two days earlier in the night from Saturday to Sunday around 3 a.m. while she was going out to a nightclub near the A75 motorway.

“The young woman was found dead in a field a few hundred meters from the nightclub” indicates Cyril Vicente, deputy public prosecutor in Aurillac. The lifeless body shows no injuries or blows from a blunt object. For the moment, no "lead has been ruled out and everything is possible, such as the possibility that she was disoriented and died of cold" indicates the public prosecutor in Aurillac.

As a reminder, on the video surveillance images, Lauren appears alone leaving the nightclub. Very worried, her friends tried to contact her during the night, without success. His disappearance was then reported to the authorities on Sunday. His cell phone continued to be blocked in the area of ​​the commune of Saint-Flour. Tuesday afternoon, the gendarmerie issued a wanted notice. Now, an investigation to determine the causes of the young woman's death has been entrusted to the Saint-Flour gendarmerie.