Disappearance of Erwan Blais: a trail leading to a parking lot studied

After the disappearance of Erwan Blais in Deux-Sèvres, several tracking operations with dog teams led investigators to the same place: the parking lot of a restaurant.

The search has continued since Sunday and the disappearance of Erwan Blais. An investigation into a “disturbing disappearance” was opened by the Niort public prosecutor’s office. At this stage, no avenue is favored. And while a hunt was organized this Monday, bringing together no less than 120 people, the suggestion of a parking lot was mentioned by investigators. “We carried out tracking on Sunday and Monday with two dog teams, which led us to the same place, namely the parking lot of the Le Saint-Pierre restaurant,” revealed the gendarmerie to our colleagues at 20 Minutes.

But this path remains fragile. Once we arrived at the parking lot, “we lost track of the young man,” said the same source. According to the daily, it is in this parking lot that Erwan parked his vehicle before going, on foot, to the nightclub, located 500 meters away. A helicopter was therefore sent by the police. Objective: "to fly over the shoulders of the roads, in case the young man was hit by a vehicle", specifies the gendarmerie which indicates however that this "did nothing". Surrounding ponds as well as the Sèvre Niortaise were also surveyed by a nautical brigade.

The authorities launched a wanted notice this Monday, February 12, after the disappearance of Erwan, aged 18, who has not given any sign of life since the night from Saturday to Sunday. The young man was seen leaving a nightclub in Moncoutant-sur-Sèvre, in Deux-Sèvres, around 2:30 a.m., called La Morinière. Investigators said this is the last location his phone was believed to have been geolocated.

According to information from Ouest-France, the young man left the evening alone. Noticing his disappearance, his group of friends reportedly started looking for him inside the nightclub, but to no avail. As indicated by France Bleu, significant resources were deployed by the gendarmerie to find Erwan. This Sunday, February 11, around twenty gendarmes, accompanied by a dog team and a helicopter were mobilized to search for the student.

The young man's family opened a Facebook page dedicated to his search allowing anyone with information to share it with the family and the authorities. A hunt was therefore also organized this Monday to try to find Erwan. In a Facebook post, the sister of the missing man specified that Erwan was wearing "black jeans, a dark green Nike sweatshirt, black and white sneakers" at the time of his disappearance.