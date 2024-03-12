Disappearance of Emile: the child still alive, a solid hypothesis for the gendarmerie

At the microphone of RTL this Tuesday, March 12, the director general of the National Gendarmerie, Christian Rodriguez, returned to the hypothesis according to which little Émile would still be alive.

On July 8, 2023, escaping the vigilance of his family, Émile, 2 and a half years old, disappeared in the hamlet of Haut-Vernet, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. Eight months later, still no trace of the child. Invited on the airwaves of RTL this Tuesday March 12, General Christian Rodriguez, among other things, returned to the affair which moved all of France. Far from the cameras and the media tumult of last summer, the investigation continues, he said, revealing that no less than 20 investigators are working on the case "full time", in addition to the police and gendarmes. , everywhere in France, who must remain vigilant while the possibility of a kidnapping is not excluded.

Questioned precisely by Amandine Bégot on the hypotheses considered by the investigators, Christian Rodriguez explained that since the start of the case, the investigators “have been working on all [those] possible”. Some are “more open than others”, admitted the director general of the National Gendarmerie, without giving further details. What then of the hypothesis according to which Émile is still alive? “It’s possible,” replied Christian Rodriguez.

One thing is certain, "methodical work" is currently being carried out, said the head of the gendarmes for whom "we cannot afford to miss one of the leads". And Christian Rodriguez once again assures us: “We won’t give up!” Recognizing that "today, we do not imagine that a disappearance could take place", he pointed out the fact that "in certain territories, there are no surveillance cameras, there are only "a telephone relay", which clearly complicates the task of investigators, accustomed nowadays to working from these different media.