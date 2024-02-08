Disappearance of Eden: the 9-year-old boy found with his father in Lot-et-Garonne

The Soustons gendarmerie in Landes launched a call for witnesses after the worrying disappearance of a 9-year-old child. After a day of searching, the child and his father were found this Friday, February 9.

Reported missing in Landes since the day before, Eden, aged 9, was found accompanied by his father this Friday February 9 in the afternoon. It was in Lot-et-Garonne, in the commune of Géraud, that the child and his father were found according to information from the prosecutor reported by BFMTV. The child was found in good health although in shock. The investigation should continue in order to clarify the circumstances of the disappearance which now seem to be related to family disputes.

In a press release, the prosecutor explains: "The first acts of investigation made it possible to establish that the departure of Mr. Chesneau (the father, Editor's note) appeared planned, with food and clothing purchases made accordingly, but with the intention not being able to be geolocated. Thus, his cell phone was left in the mobile home that Mr. Chesneau occupied in the town of Magescq."

The alert was launched by Eden's mother this Thursday evening. The child disappeared in the town of Soustons in the Landes around 5:45 p.m. shortly after leaving school. Eden's mother told the gendarmerie that she had entrusted her son to his father, from whom she is separated, after leaving school. Without news, she decided to alert the gendarmerie, who then published a call for witnesses on Facebook to help the authorities find the little boy. The gendarmerie immediately favored the family trail, as indicated by BFMTV. The outlet added that the boy's schoolbag and phone were then found in a ditch shortly before 6 p.m. The gendarmerie indicated that the child could be on board a “black Renault Clio” according to their information.

The search to find Eden began Thursday evening, before resuming this Friday morning with around 80 Landes gendarmes according to BFMTV, a helicopter from the Bayonne gendarmerie and new technology investigators who notably made it possible to geolocate the child's phone .