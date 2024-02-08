Disappearance of Eden in the Landes: a call for witnesses to find the 9-year-old child

The Soustons gendarmerie in Landes has launched a call for witnesses after the worrying disappearance of a 9-year-old child this Thursday, February 8. The boy's schoolbag and phone were found in a ditch.

The alert was launched by the mother of Eden, a 9-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday, February 8. The child would have disappeared around 5:45 p.m. in the town of Soustons in the Landes. The gendarmerie, contacted by the child's mother this Thursday, considered the disappearance worrying and published a call for witnesses on Facebook to help the authorities find the little boy.

According to information provided by the local gendarmerie, Eden is 1m45 tall and has a thin build with short, brown hair. The last time he was seen he was wearing black jogging pants, black tennis shoes, a gray-blue hoodie with a black Kaporal brand jacket.

The gendarmerie adds that the child could be in a vehicle, probably a “black Renault Clio” according to their information. As BFMTV indicates, the family track is favored. Indeed, Eden's mother informed the gendarmerie that she had entrusted her son to his father, from whom she is separated, after leaving school around 5 p.m. Without news, the mother quickly became worried. BFMTV adds that the boy's schoolbag and phone were found in a ditch a little before 6 p.m. Eden and her father were not at his home.

The search to find Edan, which began Thursday evening, resumed this Friday morning with around thirty Landes gendarmes, a helicopter from the Bayonne gendarmerie and new technology investigators who notably made it possible to geolocate the child's phone. The regional daily Sud-Ouest reported this Friday that a crisis unit should be opened at the Soustons gendarmerie.

For any information likely to advance the investigation, please contact the Soustons gendarmerie at the following number: 05 58 41 44 48, or by dialing 17.