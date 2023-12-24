Disappearance in Villefranche-sur-Saône: Lola, a 15-year-old teenager, untraceable since December 18

A 15-year-old girl has been missing since December 18. A call for witnesses was launched.

Lola, 15, has been missing since Monday, December 18, in Villefranche-sur-Saône in the Rhône. The Rhône national police launched a call for witnesses, relayed on X, formerly Twitter, this Sunday, December 24. Lola has bobbed, long, brown hair. Her eyes are brown, she is between 1m65 and 1m70 tall. The teenager usually wears glasses with black frames. She was dressed in a gray coat with a hood with yellow fur when she was last seen.

The national police believe that the teenager could be “in Lyon”. If you have information that you think can advance the investigation, investigators from the Villefranche-sur-Saône police station can be reached at this number: 04 79 09 49 29.