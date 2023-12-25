Disappearance in Brest: Anna Nosbn, 21, is wanted, her description

While a 21-year-old young woman, Anna Nosbn, disappeared in Brest, the police station launched a call for witnesses to find this young Reunion Islander who gave no further sign of life after leaving her home on December 23.

In Brest, a call for witnesses was launched after the worrying disappearance of Anna Nosbn, a young 21-year-old from Reunion, a student at the faculty of medicine. She had left her home in the city center suddenly around 1 p.m. on December 23 where she was with her partner, and has not given any sign of life since, neither to her friend, nor to her family, nor to her friends. She left without her papers, without her bag and without her phone.

Her family, who lives on Reunion Island, but also her best friend are very worried. The latter launched the alert on Facebook. “This young girl is called Anna, she is 21 years old, and is in a fairly fragile state, with dark thoughts, I ask you all on this Christmas Day to open your eyes on the road, she is Brest Center (towards Morvan hospital) but is not transported and travels on foot or by public transport. She could try to end her life, so if you see her, please stay close from her and alert the emergency services.", she published.

The police take this disappearance very seriously and tried to find the young woman with the help of a dog. These searches were unsuccessful, the dog lost his trace at the Saint-Martin tram stop, rue Jean Jaurès, less than 10 minutes on foot from his home in the city center.

While Anna has still not given any sign of life, concern is growing. The police decided to officially launch a call for witnesses this Monday, December 25. On the day of the disappearance, the young girl was wearing jogging pants and a beige down jacket, and white Nike shoes. She is 1.65 m tall, has a dark complexion and short black hair. Anyone with information that could be useful to the investigation is asked to call the Brest police station's investigative service on 02 21 09 53 64.