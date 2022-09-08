DIRECT. US Open 2022: Garcia against Jabeur, the semi-final live

US OPEN. The moment of truth is now for the French Caroline Garcia who is playing her place in the final of the US Open 2022 against Ons Jabeur this Friday, September 9.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: