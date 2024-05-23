DIRECT. Roland-Garros 2024: Halys will not see the final table, scores and results

End of Roland-Garros qualifying this Friday, May 24 before the start of the tournament this Sunday.

The overloaded calendar does not change the dates of Roland-Garros which takes place from May 20, 2024 with the start of qualifying to Sunday June 9, 2024, the day of the men's final.

If the ticketing system remains as in previous years, tickets will now be 100% dematerialized. There will be three phases. The first tickets will be sold to club presidents and then to licensees of the French Tennis Federation, before the ticket office opens to the general public on Wednesday March 13 at 10 a.m. You need to pay at least €39 for access to the side courts during the main tournament, and €50 minimum to have a place in the stands of the Philippe Chatrier court. Resales of places are also planned in the run-up to the tournament and during the fortnight.

The overall allocation for Roland-Garros 2024 was revealed on April 25, 2024. In 2024 the overall allocation is up 7.8% compared to last year, and amounts to 53.478 million euros according to the press release of Roland Garros.

Broadcasters of Roland Garros in 2024, France TV and Amazon Prime (subscribe to Amazon Prime Video) have renewed their contract until 2027. France Télévisions will broadcast all of the day's matches while Amazon Prime will broadcast all 11 sessions at night from the first Sunday to the last Wednesday of the tournament. Unlike last year, Amazon Prime will no longer have exclusivity for matches on Simonne Matthieu. The two media outlets reached an agreement. They will co-broadcast the semi-finals of the women's and men's singles draws, the women's and men's doubles and the mixed doubles final.