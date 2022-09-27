DIRECT. Portugal v Spain: Portugal pushing, follow the game live

Portugal - Spain. Shock at the top in the League of Nations with Portugal which receives Spain. Leaders of their group, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates only need a draw to qualify for the final four. Follow the game live with us.

The meeting between Portugal and Spain in Group 2 of League A should start around 8:45 p.m., at the side of the Municipal de Braga stadium.

The match between Portugal and Spain counting for the 6th and last day of the group stage of the League of Nations will be broadcast unencrypted on La Chaîne L'Equipe.

The match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Alvaro Morata's Spain will be available for streaming on the L'Equipe Live platform.

BetClic: Portugal: 2.35 / Draw: 3.25 / Spain: 3.20

Portugal : Costa – Canelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo, Nuno Mendes – Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes – Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo ©, Diogo Jota.

Spain: Unai Simon – Carvajal, Guillamon, Pau Torres, Gaya – Rodri, Koke ©, Soler – Ferran Torres, Sarabia, Morata.