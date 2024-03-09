DIRECT. Poirier vs Saint-Denis: in the second round, the American destroys BSD, the KO in pictures!

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, Benoît Saint-Denis lost to the American Dustin Poirier during the co-main event of UFC 299! While he had dominated the first round, the Frenchman was countered in the second round with a left uppercut before collapsing on a right hook from the UFC legend!.