DIRECT. OM - Reims: team compositions, follow the pre-match live

OM-REIMS. Follow live the pre-match of this last match of the first day of Ligue 1 between OM and Reims which is played this Sunday August 7 at 8:45 p.m.

The match OM - Reims will start at 8:45 p.m. It will take place in the Marseille lair, the Orange Vélodrome.

The match OM - Reims will be broadcast on PrimeVideo. The meeting will be refereed by Jérôme Brisard.

The only streaming broadcast for this OM - Reims is the Amazon platform, PrimeVideo. You must have the Ligue 1 Pass to attend the match.

Igor Tudor should be able to rely on an expanded group for this OM - Reims with the contribution of recruits including Jordan Veretout who is one of the players called up by the Croatian coach when he has just been transferred. Pau Lopez, Pape Gueye and Duje Caleta-Car had, however, to forfeit. Here is the probable Olympian line-up: Blanco - Mbemba, Gigot, Touré - Clauss, Rongier, Guendouzi, Tavares - Gerson, Payet - Milik.

On the Reims side, Oscar Garcia has some surprises in store for the first group of the Ligue 1 season. Moreto Cassama and Ilan Kebbal were not called up by the Reims coach while Ito, Foket, Mbuku, Busi, Cadjus, Berisha are forfeited. Here is Reims' probable XI: Pentz - Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, Locko - Munetsi, Matusiwa - Zeneli, Doumbia, Van Bergen - Touré

Despite difficult preparation, the bookmakers place the Olympians as favorites for this first match of the Ligue 1 season. On Winamax, OM are at 1.60, the draw at 4.10 while the victory for Reims is at 6 30. On Parionssport too, the Phocaeans are at 1.60 but the draw is at 4.25 and the Reims victory at 6.30 too.