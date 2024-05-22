The Head of State arrived in New Caledonia to launch a dialogue "mission" and put an end to the violence which has been raging on the island for more than a week. This Thursday, bilateral talks with economic players and local elected officials lasted 3 hours. Announcements could be made in the coming hours by the president.
DIRECT. New Caledonia: a possible agreement between Macron and the separatists?
The Head of State arrived in New Caledonia to launch a dialogue "mission" and put an end to the violence which has been raging on the island for more than a week.