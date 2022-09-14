DIRECT. Maccabi Haifa - PSG: Paris under Israeli pressure, follow the match live

Maccabi Haifa FC - PSG. After 23 minutes of play, Paris is on their knees, surprised by Chery's goal. The Parisians are embarrassed by the intensity and the movement of the Israelis. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Maccabi Haifa FC and PSG, live commented.

The Champions League Group H match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain will take place from 9 p.m. at Sammy-Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

The Champions League Group H match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on Canal and RMC Sport 1.

The meeting between Barak Bakhar's Maccabi Haifa and Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain will be available for streaming on the MyCanal and RMC Sport platforms.

BetClic: Maccabi Haifa: 18.00 / Draw: 9.55 / Paris Saint-Germain: 1.15

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen - Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud - Lavi©, Chery, Abu Fani - Haziza, Pierrot, Atzili.

Paris Saint-Germain : Donnarumma – Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos ©, Danilo, Nuno Mendes – Verratti, Vitinha – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.