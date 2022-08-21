DIRECT. Lille - PSG: follow the Ligue 1 match live

DIRECT. Lille-PSG. Paris Saint-Germain is aiming for a third consecutive victory on the lawn of Lille, at the end of the 3rd day of Ligue 1. Follow the last match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 between LOSC and PSG, live commentary.

The kick-off of the closing match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will be given at 8:45 p.m., at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

Like all the posters on Sunday evening at 8:45 p.m., the meeting between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast exclusively on Canal , and will close the 3rd day of Ligue 1.

The match between Paulo Fonseca's Lille and Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain will be available for streaming on the MyCanal platform.

BetClic: Lille: 6.10 / Draw: 4.85 / Paris Saint-Germain: 1.47Sport Betting: Lille: 6.70 / Draw: 4.75 / Paris Saint-Germain: 1.47Winamax: Lille: 6.50 / Draw: 4.85 / Paris Sant-Germain: 1.47

Lille: Jardim - Ismaily, Alexsandro, Fonte (c), Diakite - Andre, Gomes - Gudmundsson, Yazici, Bamba - David.

Paris Saint-Germain : Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinho, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes – Messi – Mbappé, Neymar.