DIRECT. LIGUE 1. PSG - Monaco: Paris can't do it, follow the match live

DIRECT. PSG-Monaco. Overtaken by Lens and Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain want to recover their throne against Monaco, at the Parc des Princes, at the end of the 4th day of Ligue 1. Follow with us, the last match of the 4th day of Ligue 1, live commented.

The kick-off of the closing match of the 4th day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will be given at 8:45 p.m., at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Like all the posters on Sunday evening at 8:45 p.m., the meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will be broadcast exclusively on Canal , and will close the 4th day of Ligue 1.

The meeting between Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco led by Philippe Clement will be available for streaming on the MyCanal platform.

BetClic: Paris Saint-Germain: 1.18 / Draw: 7.90 / AS Monaco: 11.50

Paris Saint-Germain: Donarumma - Ramos, Marquinho, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Renato Sanches, Verratti, Nuno Mendes - Messi - Mbappe, Neymar.

AS Monaco: Nübel – Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Badiashile, Caio Henrique – Camara, Golovin, Fofana – Ben Yedder, Volland.