DIRECT. Ligue 1: OM and PSG want to follow up, ranking and calendar

Ligue 1. Before the start of the Champions League next week, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille travel respectively to Auxerre and Nantes this Saturday in L1. All the results, the table and the latest news on Ligue 1 live.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches of each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.