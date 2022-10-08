DIRECT. Ligue 1: OL can't do it, results and standings

Ligue 1. Olympique Lyonnais failed to beat Toulouse (1-1) on Friday evening during the 10th day of Ligue 1. OM and PSG are playing this Saturday, respectively against Ajaccio and Reims. All the results, the table and the latest news on Ligue 1 live.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.