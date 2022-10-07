DIRECT. Ligue 1 2022-2023: mandatory victory for OL, results and standings

Ligue 1. After four consecutive defeats in Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais hosts Toulouse this Friday evening at the start of the 10th day of L1 and must imperatively win. OM and PSG play on Saturday. All the results, the latest news and the schedule live.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.