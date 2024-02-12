DIRECT. Leipzig – Real Madrid: the lineups are in, follow the pre-match!

This evening, the Champions League makes its comeback. The most successful team in the competition travels to Germany to face RB Leipzig. Follow the pre-match live.

The big ear cut is making a comeback! After the group stage, it's time for the round of 16 with the most successful club in the Champions League. Real Madrid faces RB Leipzig in Germany without several executives. Carlo Ancelotti will be without David Alaba, Eder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham. Hit in the left ankle during the last home match against Girona, the England international is out of this evening's confrontation and the next two league matches against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla. Faced with the numerous absences, Carlo Ancelotti could start Aurélien Tchouaméni in central defense, as he confirmed at a press conference: "Convincing the players is very important. When we talk with them, we understand if they want to play in this position or no. They almost all told me that they had no problem because they take into account the team's difficulties and they want to bring in. I'm not going to put a player who doesn't like to play in a position. Force things, never, try to convince, yes. We have other options that I have to take into account. Leipzig is very strong on set pieces and for Brahim, this is not his greatest quality, "I'm not a giant. Carvajal in the center played very well. I have to think about it."

The technician returned to the German team: "The match worries me a lot. Concern is an important aspect to prepare for the match. One of the most important things is that they scored 26 goals on the counterattack. They are a fantastic team on the counterattack, with very fast and high-quality attackers. You know Olmo very well, but all four are very good."

On the German side, RB Leipzig acts as an “outsider” against Real Madrid. A status that does not scare the coach of the German club, Marco Rose. "We are not afraid of anything, we are happy to play against Madrid in our stadium, that's what we want, that's what we fought for, to be here, in the 8th final. is an excellent opponent. They are in a good period. They know what it means to play this competition and to win it, we have to focus on everyone. Brahim, Rodrygo, Kroos, Modric... they are all excellent . But we have a good group, good players. We will give everything on the pitch and take our chances. We want to get a good result for this first leg, we want to be competitive with the ball, in possession of the ball. We 'We're afraid of no one,' said the technician.

The kickoff of the Champions League round of 16 first leg between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid is scheduled for Tuesday February 13 at 9:00 p.m. at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig (Germany). The Bosnian Irfan Peljto will be on the whistle.

Leipzig : Gulacsi - Simakan, Lukeba, Orban, Raum - Olmo, Schlager, Kampl, Simons - Sesko, Openda.

Real Madrid: Carvajal, Chouameni, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Rodrigo.