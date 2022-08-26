DIRECT. Europa League: kyiv for Rennes, Red Star for Monaco, live draw

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023 DRAW. It's time for the draw for the group stage of the Europa League with Rennes, which will face Dynamo kyiv and Monaco Etoile Rouge.

The group stage of the Europa Football League is played from Thursday 8th September 2022 to Thursday 3rd November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16th February 2023 to Thursday 18th May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

Here is the list of clubs for the C3 after qualifying, but also the Champions League play-offs:

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.