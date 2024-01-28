After 120 minutes and an endless penalty shootout, DR Congo created the feat this Sunday and eliminated Egypt from the African Cup of Nations (1-1, 8-7 at TAB). In a meeting marked by the exclusion of Mohamed Hamdy, Mostefa Mohamed responded to Meschack Elia in the first period. The Leopards will face Guinea in the quarterfinals.
DIRECT. Egypt - DR Congo: after an endless penalty shootout, the Leopards eliminate the Pharaohs!
