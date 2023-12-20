Direct debits arrive on millions of accounts: date known

A debit line will soon appear on your bank statement.

“DGFIP direct debit”: this wording will appear on several million bank accounts in the coming days. You’re not the originator of this? Don't panic, there's no need to call your bank advisor, this debit is not fraudulent but indeed legal. While rising prices have taken a hit to the wallets of many French people, a new compulsory expense will arrive.

These are in fact the taxes which will be used directly on your current account to settle your debt following your income declaration. 9.6 million tax households are (or have been) in a situation of having to pay a balance to the General Directorate of Public Finances, in addition to the withholding tax. On average, according to calculations by the tax authorities, an additional 2,259 euros must be paid per household.

If some of the taxpayers liable have already paid their dues, others still have to pay. Indeed, the rules established by the tax authorities provide that beyond a debt of €300, the amount is paid in four installments, with four different deductions. The third will take place on Wednesday December 27, 2023.

After three additional deductions in September, October and November, this is the last deduction made by the tax authorities in order to settle your debt. No action needs to be taken, everything is already managed by the tax administration. All that remains is to have the money in the account to avoid an unpleasant surprise.