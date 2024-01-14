The eye of cyclone Belal touches the northwest of Reunion and runs along its coasts, heading towards the east of the island. This moment of calm is only temporary before the sudden resumption of winds and bad weather. The island has now gone into red alert, a notch below the purple alert triggered this Monday morning.
DIRECT. Cyclone Belal in Reunion: the island in the eye of the cyclone on red alert
