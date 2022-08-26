DIRECT. Champions League draw: Juventus for PSG, OM do well, groups

LDC DRAW. The 2023 Champions League draw took place this Thursday, August 25. If PSG will face Juventus and Benfica in particular, OM will be in an affordable group.

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League was carried out in Istanbul, Turkey. Big posters are on the program with the reunion between Barça de Lewandowski and Bayern or even AC Milan against Chelsea.

Among the French clubs, the draw could have been much worse this Thursday, August 25. For PSG, the road to the round of 16 will pass through Italy with Juventus. A great story for Angel Di Maria, who left the capital club at the end of the season and who will return to the Parc des Princes. Christophe Galtier's men will also face the Portuguese Benfica, but also Maccabi Haifa in a boiling hot stadium.

For Marseille, the draw was rather lenient. Present in hat 4, the worst was to be feared or was hoped for depending on the affinities of the supporters. Finally, no group of death, but an "affordable" group with the Germans from Frankfurt, the English from Tottenham and the Portuguese from Sporting.