DIRECT. Champions League 2022-2023: PSG, Real... Calendar and groups

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. D-day for the kick-off of the group stage of the Champions League has arrived with big posters that have been scheduled for this first day.

The group stage of the Football Champions League is played from Tuesday September 6, 2022 to Wednesday November 2, 2022 while the knockout stage will take place from Tuesday February 14, 2023 to Wednesday May 17, 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 10, 2023 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

Paris Saint Germain, Marseille, Real... Find all the classifications of the Champions League groups with an update of the latter in real time and as soon as the matches are over.

From the start of the competition on Tuesday September 6 with the group stage matches and until June 10, 2023, the date of the Champions League final on the side of Istanbul, discover all the results of the most prestigious of competitions from the end of the meetings.

The TV rights battle continued to rage ahead of this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the "Big Ears Cup" to beIN Sports and Canal , which ensure the broadcasting of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast with Canal the two best Champions League posters until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all the remaining matches.