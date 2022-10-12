BARCELONA - INTER. FOOTBALL. In bad shape in the Champions League, FC Barcelona (3rd, 3 points) is overthrown, this Wednesday, October 12, by Inter Milan (2nd, 6 points). Barella (50th) and Martinez (63rd) responded to Dembélé (40th). Qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League is at stake!
DIRECT. Barcelona - Inter: Barça is living a nightmare against Inter... follow the match live
BARCELONA - INTER.
