Dijon: a man killed by a stray bullet, two people on the run

Shooting at a deal point in Dijon left one person dead, killed by a stray bullet in his building, on the night of Saturday November 25 to Sunday November 26. Two people fled.

On the night of Saturday November 25 to Sunday November 26, a 55-year-old man died in his apartment, on the first floor of a building in the Stalingrad district of Dijon, killed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping. According to information from LCI, bursts of gunfire were fired at a deal point known to the police. The public prosecutor of Dijon, Olivier Caracotch, indicated around 12:30 a.m., individuals traveling in a vehicle fired at several buildings. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m.

His wife and daughter, also present in the apartment at the time of the tragedy, were not injured by the shots. According to a police source, reported by the media, around fifty 7.62 mm and 9 mm cases were found in this district located north of Dijon. From this same source, the man found dead was “a collateral victim”. Two people fled in a car shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor indicated that the Territorial Directorate of the Judicial Police (DTPJ) was contacted in the context of this case.