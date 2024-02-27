Did you know you can withdraw money from an ATM without a card? It is very simple

Don't have your credit card with you? You can still withdraw money from the ATM. Remember this tip!

In a world where everything can be done from a mobile phone, it is not surprising to see that the banking world is also modernizing. A few years ago, the idea of ​​withdrawing money without a bank card might have seemed unimaginable. However, today it is becoming a reality thanks to mobile banking applications. No more digging through the bottom of your bag or returning home because you forgot your card, your phone can now do the job!

Indeed, several banks have integrated into their applications an option allowing their customers to make cash withdrawals without using their bank card. How does it work? It's actually quite simple.

Let's take the example of the Banque Populaire. The latter offers a service called “SMART’Retrait”. To begin, it is imperative to activate this service, which is done by contacting your bank advisor. Once the service is activated, simply go to the “Payment Methods” section of your mobile application. Here you can select the account you want to debit, specify the amount you want to withdraw and choose the withdrawal date. The system then generates a unique number that you must provide when you go to the ATM.

The Crédit Mutuel group also offers a similar option, whether you are a CIC or Crédit MUtuel customer. The process is slightly different: to begin, you must contact your advisor to activate the "e-withdrawal" service. After this step, a code will be sent to you by SMS. This code will be your key to making your withdrawal without a card. Once this first step has been completed, the service becomes accessible at any time from your customer area or from the mobile application. In addition, you should know that the bank offers the possibility for the children of the account holder, or even a relative, to use this service.

However, before you rush in, there are a few details to keep in mind. In fact, the majority of agencies only offer the possibility of cardless withdrawal at their own ATMs. It is therefore strongly recommended to inquire directly with your bank branch to avoid any disappointment.