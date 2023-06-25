Dictation of the French patent: the texts of the 2023 subjects are known, here they are in full

PATENT DICTATION. The pupils of 3rd pass this Monday, June 26 the French test of the patent. The dictation remains an important part of the exam. Discover the texts on which the students worked in full!

[Updated on June 26, 2023 at 12:41 p.m.] It's a dreaded exercise all year round, and which takes on another dimension during the French exam for the college patent: this Monday, June 26, 2023, the 3rd passing their first test of the exam must be confronted with dictation. Objective: zero faults! What texts are being read to students this year? With our partner Studyrama, Linternaute invites you to discover all the texts of these dictations, vintage 2023 of the national patent diploma. Unveiled at midday, they are now known and can be found below. As a general series, the pupils were entitled to a dictation taken from "History of my life", by George Sand (1855). For the professional series of the 2023 patent, it was an excerpt from "W or Le Souvenir d'Enfance" by Georges Pérec.

I remember one autumn day when, dinner being served, night had fallen in the bedroom. My cousin and I chased each other through the trees, that is, under the folds of the curtain. The apartment had disappeared from our eyes and we were truly in a dark landscape at the onset of night. We were called for dinner and we heard nothing. My mother came to take me in her arms to carry me to the table and I will always remember my amazement at seeing the real objects around me. I was coming out of a complete hallucination and it was hard for me to come out of it so abruptly.

My aunt once asked me to choose between roller skates and a group of toy soldiers. She didn't even bother to let me choose and went in to buy the skates, which I took a long time to forgive her for. Later, when I started going to school, she gave me two francs (I think it was two francs) every morning for my bus. But I put the money in my pocket and went to school on foot, which made me arrive late, but allowed me, three times a week, to buy a soldier.

The 2023 patent examination tests last two days: French and mathematics this Monday, June 26, history-geography and science this Tuesday, June 27. The subjects are to be discovered in their entirety on the Linternaute.com site as soon as the Ministry of National Education makes them public.